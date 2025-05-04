dead7 Premiere 'HOLE' Video And Announce New Album

dead7 have shared a music video for their new single "HOLE". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "LOVE WHAT YOU CAN WHILE YOU STILL GOT SOMETHING LEFT TO LOVE", which will be released on July 11th.

"The song depicts a relationship where you're walking on eggshells," says Kozik about the track. "You're dancing around all of the hard topics. You feel like every little thing you do is never enough, but you love this person dearly. It's very self-reflective. No matter the circumstances or what you might do to please your partner or make them happy, you'll end up feeling lower than you ever have."

Regarding the album and its over-arching theme, Kozik says, "It's a look into the highs, lows, and the overwhelming feelings and effects that a relationship can have on a person. There are harsh realities that a lot of people go through when they are with their partner, and they might have a difficult time expressing those feelings. We hope to provide some comfort and solace in the fact that they are not alone."

