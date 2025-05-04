'Diary Of A Madman' Contributor Looks Back On Iconic Ozzy Osbourne Album

Musician Johnny Cook recently was interviewed for a popular Randy Rhoads Facebook group about his contribution to the classic Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard of Ozz album, "Diary Of A Madman". Dave Wight sent over an excerpt of his interview with Cook about playing on the iconic album.

Question: I know you did not have much interaction with the band, but 4 decades removed from an album, many think is a masterpiece, how do you feel about being a part of metal history?

Johnny Cook: I am always pleased to be associated with albums and artists that are well regarded. It's a shame that in many cases associated musicians get little if any credit from management companies. As is the case with DOAM, where my credit is all due to Bob Daisley, a fellow musician who values the contributions of other musicians and performers. I really do appreciate that.

Question: You had worked with Bob Daisley in Mungo Jerry, is that connection how you got the Diary of a Madman gig?

J.C.: I had just previously worked with Max Norman at Ridge Farm Studios on a Bad Company album 'Rough Diamonds', so he knew my keyboard style and how I worked in the studio. I am pretty sure it was he that suggested me. As Bob already knew me from our time in Mungo Jerry, that may have also played a part.

Question: How do you feel about that album?

J.C.: It had been a while since I listened to the album. My main feeling/concerns are whether my parts suit the songs. I get the impression from what people say that the album is well loved so I must take that as a positive.

Question: Have you gone back and listened to it? What are your impressions of that band and Randy? musicianship et al?

J.C.: It's a shame that my parts were done as overdubs, I did not get an opportunity to play live with any of the band in the studio. Max and I were left to work on our own, so there was no interaction with the band when recording keyboards. They trusted us to get the job done. It was so sad to lose such a talent as Randy when he was still so young.

On listening to the album again it seems Tonight and SATO are the songs that feature keyboards.

The idea of having synthesizer on the intro and end section of SATO were likely suggested by Max Norman as he was already familiar with the song. I would then program and play Prophet V synthesizer to create the right sound and musical parts for the song.

Question: Tell us about how your part in Tonight happened, and your thoughts on that song?

J.C.: Tonight also features Prophet V chord washes throughout. Max probably suggested the general need for sustained chords. I programmed sounds and created the parts to follow the chord changes. These chord 'washes' produce an 'expansive' atmosphere.

Later there are overdubbed string sounds played on synthesizer. Again, Max would have suggested doubling that part.

There is also acoustic piano playing all the way through, with arpeggios and broken chords which add more variation to the track. I had to work out the piano part on the fly, so I would first listen to a section of the song, play along to create a part, then commit it to tape. Each section was played as 'live' as possible. Max helped me navigate sections of the song as the arrangement was new to me. The in house piano at Ridge Farm was not a very good instrument, it's credit to Max that it sounds ok on the track. Listening again I can appreciate the contribution the synth and piano make to the size and weight of the overall sound.

Read the full Q&A with Cook here

