Eric Gronwall Drops Off Michael Schenker Tour

05-04-2025
Legendary guitarist Michael Schenker revealed that vocalist Eric Gronwall had been forced to drop off the "My Years With UFO 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour".

Schenker shared, "Eric Gronwall has had to step away from the tour due to personal reasons. However, there's a chance he may rejoin the band for the UK dates later on.

"In the meantime, Roberto Dimitri Liapakis [Mystic Prophecy] will take over lead vocals for the remaining shows."

