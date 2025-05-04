Propagandhi 'At Peace' With New Album

Propagandhi have released their brand new album "At Peace" and have celebrated by sharing a lyric video for the focus track "No Longer Young". Stream the album more">here
frontman Chris Hannah said of the album, "We're definitely not a band that responds well to someone telling us we need to put something out. That happens when we have something to talk about - and now is definitely the time for that."
"Everything I'm singing about is still coming from being the same person that wrote and sang our first record 'How to Clean Everything' in 1993," Hannah recalls the band's snarky skate-thrash origins. "But what we're putting into the songs now, probably reflects more despair than 30 years ago when we had similar perspectives, but with strands of hope and naivete. Now it's the existential dread of eking out a life worth living in this completely failed society."
Bassist Todd Kowalski said of the single, "This song is about the search to find or revive one's true spirit despite the pressure and negativity of the present world, and hopefully it's a little inspiration to keep on working towards a more just world. It's also a reminder that no one is any better than anyone else, in the end we all return to dust."
