David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made his triumphant return to the concert stage this past weekend at the M3 Festival for his first performance in five years. He was just getting started.

Roth announced this morning that he will be returning to the road this summer for a brand new tour that will be hitting several markets across the United states in July through September.

Diamond Dave will be kicking things off on July 31st in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live and will wrap up the trek on September 14th in Napa, Ca at the Blue Note Summer Sessions. No word at press time about support acts for the tour, but the dates can be found below:

07/31: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

08/3: Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

08/6: Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live Bristol

08/8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08/10: Huntington, NY - The Paramount

08/13: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/15: Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

08/17: Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

08/18: Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern India

08/21: Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Outdoor Arena

08/25: St. Louis, MO - The Factory

09/12: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

09/14: Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions

