Singled Out: Saphir Levi's Forget It

Alt-rocker Saphir Levi recently released her new single "Forget It", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. The track and video were released under her new deal with NOWHERE Recordings. Here is the story:
"Forget It" is a seductive love song that plays with the theme of magic and raw connection. When I first started writing it, the idea came from a freestyle just letting my instincts take over without overthinking it. I wanted to capture that electric moment when two people are pulled together almost energetically, where fantasy and reality start to blur. The verses build up that slow pull, and when the chorus hits, it explodes into pure chaos "I wanna tear you up, wanna forget it all...I'm good at making you scream, I wanna make a scene." It's about giving into temptation and imagining what it would feel like to completely lose control with someone.
The process of bringing "Forget It" to life was super collaborative. Jami Morgan and I went back and forth on a rough demo he made, shaping the initial vibe. Once we got into the studio with Shade, everything clicked. Shade and Jami helped polish the lyrics and arrangement, tightening the vision while keeping the raw feeling intact. It felt like the song took on a life of its own right there in the room the energy just built and built until it felt undeniable.
Recording "Forget It" was about staying honest. I wanted it to feel messy and real, like a secret being whispered and screamed at the same time. It's not a polished kind of love song it's raw, impulsive, and hypnotic the kind of song that pulls you under without warning and leaves a mark you don't forget.
