Singled Out: Penny Fountain's Euphoria

Penny Fountain recently released their new single and video "Euphoria", and to celebrate we asked frontman Xavier Wilkinson to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The inspiration for writing "Euphoria" stemmed from my desire to create a track featuring distorted bass, reminiscent of "Love" by the Smashing Pumpkins. The song has a long history, as I began writing it shortly after high school with former band members Tony and Joel. The initial spark for the song came to me while I was hanging out on Tony's couch, brainstorming ideas. Although Tony and Joel were involved in the early writing process, they ultimately did not contribute to the final version that was released. Despite undergoing multiple transformations, the core foundation of the song has remained intact, with adjustments made primarily to the lyrics and other melodies.

As the lineup of the band evolved, new members Nick and Justin joined and began building upon the existing framework of "Euphoria." They used the song as a way to rebrand and mark a new chapter for the band, enhancing what had already been established. Nick and Justin started collaborating on the song around November. During that time, both Nick and I were deeply engaged in playing various Silent Hill games, which influenced some of the sounds we incorporated into the track. Our goal was to evoke the nostalgic atmosphere of the PS2 era through its sound, with Silent Hill 2 particularly impacting some of the lyrics.

We recorded the demo and worked on the new track in a makeshift studio at home, engaging in a collaborative process as the three of us-myself, Nick, and Justin-exchanged ideas to refine the song. After experimenting with about five versions, we thought we had reached the final version. However, during a group call, Justin pointed out that something was still missing. He suggested we needed a slower section, which led to the creation of the bridge. This addition truly enhances the song and completes it in a meaningful way.

During that time we also reached out to Felipe Douleur of Apparition Audio, our producer, whom we found through recommendations. We discussed the overall concept of the new album and shared our ideas, including the arrangement of the songs including "Euphoria". Felipe appeared enthusiastic about collaborating with us, and after some discussions, we all agreed that "Euphoria" should be the first track released.

The overarching theme of the new album revolves around aliens, a concept I initially conceived during high school with my former bandmates. We felt that teenagers often experience a sense of alienation, much like the feeling of being an outsider. The cosmic flair of "Euphoria" aligns beautifully with this theme, infusing the song with emotional depth and a sense of existentialism that encourages listeners to reflect on the lyrics and overall atmosphere. While the song carries a personal essence, we intentionally left it open-ended to allow listeners to interpret it in their own unique ways.

