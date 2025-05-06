Warrant's Ultraphobic Getting Vinyl Release For 30th Anniversary

Warrant have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 album "Ultraphobic", by bringing the record to vinyl for the very first time.

Chipster sent over these details: Warrant was formed in 1984 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, and experienced success from 1989 to 1996 with five albums reaching international sales of over 10 million. The band first came into the national spotlight with their double platinum debut album Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich (1989) and one of its singles, "Heaven", which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band's success continued in the early 1990s with the double platinum album Cherry Pie (1990), which provided the hit song of the same name.

In 1992, Warrant released their third album, the critically acclaimed Dog Eat Dog. The record achieved only moderate commercial success compared with the first two albums but still sold over 500,000 copies reaching Gold status and charting at No. 25 on the US Billboard charts. The band's fourth album Ultraphobic produced by a returning Beau Hill (Alice Cooper, Ratt, etc...) was released in March 1995 and, featured the singles "Family Picnic", "Followed" and the ballad "Stronger Now".

Now to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Ultraphobic it has been remastered and will be released on vinyl for the first time, along with an accompanying CD. The vinyl will be 180g available in both Orange Swirl and Black. There will be a limited amount of CD/LP bundles with a signed print by original members Erik Turner and Jerry Dixon while supplies last.

Pre-order Ultraphobic on CD and LP here.

