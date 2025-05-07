.

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

05-07-2025
3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold released a message to fans on Wednesday afternoon (May 7th), breaking the bad news that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and the band has been forced to cancel their summer live dates.

"Hey, everybody, it's Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you're having a great day today. I've got some not-so-good news for you today. So I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung.

"And it's stage four, and that's not real good. But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.

"But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to 'It's Not My Time' a little bit.

"Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you."

