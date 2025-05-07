Singled Out: Social Iso's 51205

Austin underground indie rock project Social Iso recently shared their new single "51205" as a preview to their forthcoming album, and to celebrate we asked Alex Levine to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
It was mid-jam session with Camo Mac and the great Chris Cinquemani when the genesis of 51205 occurred. Cameron jumped on the drums, I strapped on the bass, and Cinquemani dropped the keys and picked up the mic. We had no clear direction on any of the offbeat synth soft rock and R&B jams up to this point, so we had some pent-up desire to get loud and uptempo.
Eighth notes on B got the vibe set, and Camo immediately understood the assignment with the floor tom + snare intro. It was no more than two laps around the tune before Cinquemani hit us with, "THIS IS YOUR MOTHER" on the mic. We had no other lyrics and no real semblance of a song, but the pure energy of the riff was undeniable.
Fast forward months later: in the studio, toward the middle of a particularly difficult track, I felt it was time to boost the energy once again. Tired, shirtless, and sweaty, I grabbed the bass, pointed Camo toward the drums, and let those eighth notes rip away. No lyrics were ever written - rather, I had a mystic faith that they would just appear to us, summoned by the great gods of rock amidst the chaos.
With Will ripping the texture on guitar and Camo destroying the crash, it became clear that this dance-punk anthem was simply the interpretation of four back-to-back voicemails from a loving, yet concerned, mother. As fate would have it, Mother made a small yet insurmountable mistake in her communications.
This is your Mother, and this is her story.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
