Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical Production

Foreigner will be doing a benefit concert hosted by original frontman Lou Gramm in September to raise money for the "Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical" production.

Their camp shared the following: Foreigner is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company to develop and stage the world premiere production of "Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical."

Broadway luminary Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten) and inaugural Artist-in-Residence at Long Island University will direct Feels Like the First Time and lead a creative team that includes book writer Stephen Garvey (The Bardy Bunch, Five Golden Rings, Stages of Rita: The Rita Hayworth Musical) and orchestrator and arranger David Abbinanti (Heartbreak Hotel, Saturday Night Fever The Musical, Ghost The Musical). Feels Like the First Time will also feature 14 of Foreigner's iconic hit songs. This new musical will receive a developmental workshop and staged reading fall 2025. The fully-staged world premiere production will run April 17-26, 2026 at LIU's Little Theatre.

"We are thrilled to partner with the next generation of theatrical talent at LIU to bring this story to life in a bold new way," said Foreigner manager Phil Carson. Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical is a celebration of the music that has connected generations-and this collaboration gives it a vibrant new home on the stage."

Tom Dunn, Executive & Artistic Director, Tilles Center, and Dean, College of Arts & Design, Long Island University noted, "This musical marks the launch of our New Works Initiative - an exciting new initiative from Tilles Center and Long Island University to develop original work. We're proud to kick it off with the iconic music of Foreigner. And we're thrilled to engage our LIU theatre students and Long Island community in doing so."

To support the production, Foreigner will appear at an exclusive benefit concert hosted by original lead singer Lou Gramm at LIU's 2,200 seat Tilles Center on September 5, 2025. The evening will feature a pre-show cocktail reception for 50 special guests, including photo opportunities with the band and premium seating for the performance. Access to this VIP experience will be offered to supporters who make donations at varying levels, which may include a limited edition signed official RIAA-certified gold record plaque and/or signed electric guitar, photo opportunity with the band, a set list, and/or other benefits. For more information on donations and news of an exciting opportunity for a local high school choir to be part of the show, please visit TillesCenter.org/ForeignerBenefit.

All proceeds will directly benefit Feels Like the First Time and the LIU and Tilles Center's New Works Initiative. As a registered charitable institution, LIU's fundraising efforts qualify for tax-deductible donations subject to government guidelines. Additional tickets will be available to the general public starting at $35.

This unique partnership highlights FOREIGNER's continued commitment to education, the arts, and giving back to communities that inspire and sustain creative excellence.

Director Adam Pascal shared, "As a Long Island native, it's an honor to direct this new Foreigner musical and to serve as LIU's first Artist-in-Residence. I grew up on these hits and am excited to collaborate on bringing this production to life."

Foreigner founder and songwriter Mick Jones stated, "When I wrote Feels Like The First Time, I had no idea how far that song would take Foreigner. It is a personal thrill for me to know that the amazing Adam Pascal has elected to use it as the title of our new musical. I am very confident that he and the whole team will create something very special, and I look forward to seeing the completed work in 2026, the 50th Anniversary year of the founding of Foreigner."

Mick Jones continues to elevate Foreigner's influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents. Band members Kelly Hansen; Luis Maldonado; Bruce Watson; Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein; and Chris Frazier provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to Foreigner's enduring popularity. Streams of Foreigner's hits are over 15 million per week.

Related Stories

Foreigner Share Spanish Version Of 'Urgent'

Foreigner's Mick Jones Taking 'Shelter From The Storm' With New Song

Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency

Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover

News > Foreigner