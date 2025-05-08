.

Singled Out: Catherine Campbell's Long Hair

05-08-2025
Singled Out: Catherine Campbell's Long Hair

Indie singer-songwriter Catherine Campbell recently released her "Outline" EP and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track "Long Hair". Here is the story:

While I'm lucky enough now to have a solid partner in my life, I am at an age where a lot of my friends still struggle with finding someone with whom they can connect.

Dating apps never work because no one is going to tell you their red flags on their Tinder profile, and going out to bars to meet someone feels too daunting of a task. So when someone comes along and shows you a hint of attention, it's easy to get swept away. Looking past the "love bombing" and the surface level attraction is the only way to determine if this person is really good for you. You have to ask the hard questions of yourself: do you really like this guy or do you just like that he likes you?

When I wrote "Long Hair," I never realized it would be the one of the most popular songs on my new EP Outline, but so many people tell me how relatable it is. I suppose that's what artists strive for. How relatable can you be? How can you make the person on the other side of the radio feel seen?

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

News > Catherine Campbell

