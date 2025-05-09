Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency

[Updated]Alice in Chains took to social media to break the bad news to fans that they have canceled their live dates after drummer Sean Kenny experienced a medical emergency. They then reportedly canceled the rest of their current U.S. tour.

The group shared on X, "After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. We unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

Later a graphic for their Nashville show surfaced with the following message, "After careful consideration and per the recommendation of medical professionals, we have decided to cancel our remaining dates. We were all looking forward to playing, but Sean's health is our main priority right now. Although we need to immediately address the issue, his long term prognosis looks good. We truly appreciate your understanding at this time."

Update: The band shared the following, "After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice In Chains headline shows.

While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time."

Related Stories

Jerry Cantrell Launches I Want Blood North American Tour

Metal Supergroup Crucial Velocity Deliver New album 'Controller'

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Discussed Collab With Metallica's James Hetfield

The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode

News > Alice in Chains