David Lee Roth Shares Trailer For Summer Tour

05-09-2025
05-09-2025

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has shared a video trailer for his recently announced summer tour ,as tickets for the trek across the U.S. go on sale.

Roth announced the tour after he made his triumphant return to the concert stage last weekend at the M3 Festival for his first performance in five years.

Diamond Dave will be kicking things off on July 31st in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live and will wrap up the trek on September 14th in Napa, Ca at the Blue Note Summer Sessions.

07/31: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

08/3: Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

08/6: Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live Bristol

08/8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08/10: Huntington, NY - The Paramount

08/13: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/15: Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

08/17: Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

08/18: Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern India

08/21: Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Outdoor Arena

08/25: St. Louis, MO - The Factory

09/12: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

09/14: Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions

