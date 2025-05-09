.

Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

Bruce Henne | 05-09-2025
Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", from an April 19 appearance in Syracuse, NY. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies opened the show at the New York stadium.

The lead single from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the band's first show of 2025 at the city's JMA Wireless Dome as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "...And Justice for All" single, "One", from the Syracuse event. The band will next perform two shows this weekend at the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus. OH.

Stream both live performance videos from Syracuse here.

Related Stories
Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars

Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live Events Announced

Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Streams New Album 'Recreational Use Only'- Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs- Morgan Wallen- Reba McEntire- more

-
Day In Pop

The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more

Reviews

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Latest News

Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier

Candlemass Rock 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'

Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

Singled Out: Kurt Deimer's Live Or Die

Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar

Primus Unveils New Drummer, New Song, and New Era

Mark Morton Shares 'Dust' Video Featuring Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers

Tetrarch Deliver 'Best Of Luck' Ahead Of Album Release