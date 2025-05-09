Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", from an April 19 appearance in Syracuse, NY. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies opened the show at the New York stadium.
The lead single from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the band's first show of 2025 at the city's JMA Wireless Dome as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "...And Justice for All" single, "One", from the Syracuse event. The band will next perform two shows this weekend at the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus. OH.
Stream both live performance videos from Syracuse here.
