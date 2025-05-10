Boys Hits Car Cancel Whisky Show After Dump Truck Hits Legendary Venue

Boy Hits Car were forced to cancel their concert at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood on Friday (May 10th), after a dump truck ran into the venue's wall hours before the show.

The band shared via social media, "Everyone is ok, but the show at @thewhiskyagogo tonight is cancelled. It's all over the news but if you haven't heard or seen, a dump truck took out a power pole and hit the building. If you bought tickets they're being refunded.

"We will definitely be rescheduling asap!! Also, don't forget that our new single 'Mind Elevation' is out today! Find it wherever you get your music! Peace and Lovecore!"

According to local media reports the dump truck struck a mail truck before it took down a power pole and then collided with the wall of the famed Sunset Strip venue. See a local TV news report below:

