Boy Hits Car were forced to cancel their concert at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood on Friday (May 10th), after a dump truck ran into the venue's wall hours before the show.
The band shared via social media, "Everyone is ok, but the show at @thewhiskyagogo tonight is cancelled. It's all over the news but if you haven't heard or seen, a dump truck took out a power pole and hit the building. If you bought tickets they're being refunded.
"We will definitely be rescheduling asap!! Also, don't forget that our new single 'Mind Elevation' is out today! Find it wherever you get your music! Peace and Lovecore!"
According to local media reports the dump truck struck a mail truck before it took down a power pole and then collided with the wall of the famed Sunset Strip venue. See a local TV news report below:
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
Blake Shelton Streams New- Thomas Rhett- Morgan Wallen- Dierks Bentley' Standing In The Sun' Video- Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards- Reba- more
The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness
Boys Hits Car Cancel Whisky Show After Dump Truck Hits Legendary Venue
Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More
Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency
Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012
David Lee Roth Shares Trailer For Summer Tour
Oasis Full Catalog Released On Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos