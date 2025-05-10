Documentary film maker Tom Compagnoni has released his new doc, "Exploring AC/DC's Forgotten Sydney: Lost Landmarks of Rock History", that explores some of the landmarks involved in the legendary band's early career.
Here is the synopsis: AC/DC are one of the biggest rock bands of all time - and they were born in Sydney. While Burwood Council has recently commissioned a fantastic mural honouring Angus and Malcolm Young, across the rest of the city there are still no statues, plaques, or major recognitions of the band's legacy. In fact, some of the most significant landmarks tied to their story are being neglected - or even demolished.
In this documentary, I go on a personal journey across Sydney to uncover the forgotten landmarks of AC/DC's history - from their first rehearsals in Newtown to early gigs, recording sessions, and Malcolm Young's final resting place.
Along the way, I reflect on how Sydney's treatment of AC/DC compares to the way other cities celebrate their rock icons - specifically Liverpool in the UK, which I recently visited on a personal pilgrimage to Beatles landmarks.
Whether you're a hardcore AC/DC fan or simply love music history, this deep dive uncovers stories, places, and sounds that deserve to be remembered.
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store
AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour
AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop
60th ACM Awards Nominations Announced
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour- Mac McAnally Hosts Special SiriusXM Tribute to Jimmy Buffett With Kenny Chesney- more
HAIM Discuss Being Single While Making New Album And Who's The Flirtiest- Kesha Recruits A.G. Cook For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY' Remix- The Weeknd- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary
Simple Plan Get 'Young & Dumb' With Avril Lavigne
The Who Releasing 'Live At The Oval 1971' For The First Time
Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta And Hypaton
Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness
Boys Hits Car Cancel Whisky Show After Dump Truck Hits Legendary Venue
Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More
Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release