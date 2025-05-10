Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary

Documentary film maker Tom Compagnoni has released his new doc, "Exploring AC/DC's Forgotten Sydney: Lost Landmarks of Rock History", that explores some of the landmarks involved in the legendary band's early career.

Here is the synopsis: AC/DC are one of the biggest rock bands of all time - and they were born in Sydney. While Burwood Council has recently commissioned a fantastic mural honouring Angus and Malcolm Young, across the rest of the city there are still no statues, plaques, or major recognitions of the band's legacy. In fact, some of the most significant landmarks tied to their story are being neglected - or even demolished.

In this documentary, I go on a personal journey across Sydney to uncover the forgotten landmarks of AC/DC's history - from their first rehearsals in Newtown to early gigs, recording sessions, and Malcolm Young's final resting place.

Along the way, I reflect on how Sydney's treatment of AC/DC compares to the way other cities celebrate their rock icons - specifically Liverpool in the UK, which I recently visited on a personal pilgrimage to Beatles landmarks.

Whether you're a hardcore AC/DC fan or simply love music history, this deep dive uncovers stories, places, and sounds that deserve to be remembered.

