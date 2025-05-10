Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness

Organizers of this weekend's Sonic Temple Festival shared the sad news via Instagram that Incubus have been forced to cancel their appearance at the event this weekend due to illness.

They shared this message from the band, "To our fans in Ohio and surrounding midwest states, due to an illness in the band, we regret to announce that we're unable to perform at Sonic Temple this weekend.

"We apologize to those attending the festival and to anyone traveling in to see us, but as we focus on making sure everyone is healthy, we appreciate your understanding as this was not an easy decision to make. Stay safe this weekend and hope to see you all very soon"

Related Stories

Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour

Incubus Conclude North American Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

News > Incubus