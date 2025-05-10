.

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More

Mark Strigl has shared a brand new interview with Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin to promote the band's new album "Kiss The Machine", and they touched on a number of topics.

Here is the synopsis: In this animated and revealing interview, Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin sits down with Strigl to talk about everything-and he holds nothing back. They dive deep into his electrifying new album "Kiss the Machine", Fred Durst, and that jaw-dropping $200 million lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

But that's just the start-Wes speaks on working with legendary drummer Josh Freese, his beloved dog Sophia, gives props to his powerhouse manager Barbara Papageorge, how he's given up everything for his music and lets us into the chaotic, creative world that fuels his music.

Raw, real, and wildly entertaining-this is Wes Scantlin! Watch it below:

