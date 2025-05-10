Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More

Mark Strigl has shared a brand new interview with Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin to promote the band's new album "Kiss The Machine", and they touched on a number of topics.
Here is the synopsis: In this animated and revealing interview, Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin sits down with Strigl to talk about everything-and he holds nothing back. They dive deep into his electrifying new album "Kiss the Machine", Fred Durst, and that jaw-dropping $200 million lawsuit against Universal Music Group.
But that's just the start-Wes speaks on working with legendary drummer Josh Freese, his beloved dog Sophia, gives props to his powerhouse manager Barbara Papageorge, how he's given up everything for his music and lets us into the chaotic, creative world that fuels his music.
Raw, real, and wildly entertaining-this is Wes Scantlin! Watch it below:
Stream Puddle of Mudd's New Album 'Kiss The Machine'
Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'
Puddle of Mudd Share 'My Baby' To Announce Album
Puddle Of Mudd, Scott Stapp, Sugar Ray Lead Honeymoon Rock Fest
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
Blake Shelton Streams New- Thomas Rhett- Morgan Wallen- Dierks Bentley' Standing In The Sun' Video- Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards- Reba- more
The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness
Boys Hits Car Cancel Whisky Show After Dump Truck Hits Legendary Venue
Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More
Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency
Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012
David Lee Roth Shares Trailer For Summer Tour
Oasis Full Catalog Released On Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos