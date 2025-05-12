Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a lyric video for "Hero Of The Day" from the forthcoming remastered and expanded editions of its 1996 album, "Load." Originally issued back in the day as the second single from the project, the track follows "Until It Sleeps" as the second preview to the 2025 package.

Due June 13, "Load" will be released in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and a mammoth Deluxe Box Set.

Also - for the first time ever - the 2LP, 3CD Expanded, and deluxe digital versions feature the extended version of "The Outlaw Torn," originally edited for release due to the time constraints of CDs in the 90s.

Metallica's sixth studio record was remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing.

Get more details and stream the remastered "Hero Of The Day" here

