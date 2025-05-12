Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a lyric video for "Hero Of The Day" from the forthcoming remastered and expanded editions of its 1996 album, "Load." Originally issued back in the day as the second single from the project, the track follows "Until It Sleeps" as the second preview to the 2025 package.
Due June 13, "Load" will be released in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and a mammoth Deluxe Box Set.
Also - for the first time ever - the 2LP, 3CD Expanded, and deluxe digital versions feature the extended version of "The Outlaw Torn," originally edited for release due to the time constraints of CDs in the 90s.
Metallica's sixth studio record was remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing.
Get more details and stream the remastered "Hero Of The Day" here
Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'
Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars
Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live Events Announced
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more
Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates- Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single- more
Miley Cyrus Has 'More to Lose' With New Video- Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video- Cypress Hill Unveil '(Rock) Superstar (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)'- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup
Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'
The Killers To Perform Exclusive Concert For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders
De'Wayne Joining Red Leather's Put It All On Red Tour
Briston Maroney Shares 'Better Than You' Video
Rilo Kiley Expand Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***king On Tour.
Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'
Dire Straits In The Studio For 'Brothers In Arms' 40th Anniversary