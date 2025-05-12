.

Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

Bruce Henne | 05-12-2025
Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a lyric video for "Hero Of The Day" from the forthcoming remastered and expanded editions of its 1996 album, "Load." Originally issued back in the day as the second single from the project, the track follows "Until It Sleeps" as the second preview to the 2025 package.

Due June 13, "Load" will be released in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and a mammoth Deluxe Box Set.

Also - for the first time ever - the 2LP, 3CD Expanded, and deluxe digital versions feature the extended version of "The Outlaw Torn," originally edited for release due to the time constraints of CDs in the 90s.

Metallica's sixth studio record was remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing.

Get more details and stream the remastered "Hero Of The Day" here

Related Stories
Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars

Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live Events Announced

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more

Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more

Day In Country

Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates- Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single- more

-
Day In Pop

Miley Cyrus Has 'More to Lose' With New Video- Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video- Cypress Hill Unveil '(Rock) Superstar (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)'- more

Reviews

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Latest News

Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup

Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'

The Killers To Perform Exclusive Concert For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders

De'Wayne Joining Red Leather's Put It All On Red Tour

Briston Maroney Shares 'Better Than You' Video

Rilo Kiley Expand Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***king On Tour.

Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

Dire Straits In The Studio For 'Brothers In Arms' 40th Anniversary