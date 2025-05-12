Singled Out: Brody Buster's Can You Hear Me

Multi-Instrumental Blues sstar Brody Buster just released his new album "Redemption" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Can You Hear Me". Here is the story:

I wrote the song "Can You Hear Me" while driving in my car. I seem to have most of my ideas while driving. It clears my head. Thankfully I do a lot of it. I was headed home after a gig. It was a really great night. The audience was engaged, dancing, hooting and hollering and having fun. I had a real good time. I started to think about a whole mess of things and ended up with the overwhelming feeling of being "back." You see, I was a drug addict. I had given up on music. Life itself really. I had a hard time getting gigs; when I did, not many people showed up. That's if I showed up myself. I was a little over a year clean at this point.

Rebuilding from the ground up. It was time I told my story. The only way I know how.

The song starts with the line "I been walking down this road, for most of my life" In reference to the path I had chosen., The wrong path. Explained in the following line "You know I was lost, strung out on dope." It was time for me to be honest. Acknowledge my past indiscretions. The end of the first verse shows me coming out of this struggle in my life and creating a new one.

The Chorus of the song "Can you hear me?' Is almost a primal scream of wanting people to know that I was off drugs and doing better than ever. There's a lot of rightful judgement living that life. I wanted it to be known it wasn't me anymore. I won't go back.

The second verse goes on to explain how much better things got for me after getting off drugs. Being seen and not viewed. Like walking up from a long bad dream. The third and final verse goes into the lessons I learned in the process of waking up. Making new friends and finally feeling good for the first time in a very long time. Letting everyone know how truly thankful I am.

"You have to leave it all behind, you can't live that life no more"

Can you hear me?

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Brody Buster Finds 'Redemption' With New Album

News > Brody Buster