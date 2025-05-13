Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows

Dead And Company are reportedly planning to play three hometown shows in San Francisco at Golden Gate Park this summer to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Grateful Dead.
The news was broken by San Francisco' mayor Daniel Lurie, who shared on social media, "We have some really big news. Dead & Co., three shows, August 1st, 2nd and 3rd, right here in the city that is the home of the Grateful Dead. What better way to celebrate? We'll see you out here in August."
The shows will coincide with the birthday of the band's legendary late frontman Jerry Garcia and follow the band's current residency at the Sphere Las Vegas. See the mayor's post here
