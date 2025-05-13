Metallica Share Toronto Performance Of 'Holier Than Thou'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Holier Than Thou", from the first of two recent shows in Toronto, ON. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies opened the evening at the Canadian stadium.

The track from the band's fifth album, "Metallica", was featured during the band's April 24 appearance at the city's Rogers Centre as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had A Son", from the Toronto event. The band will soon release remastered and expanded editions of its 1996 set, "Load"; due June 13, the project will be released in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and, an extensive Deluxe Box Set.

Stream live footage of both Toronto song performances from night one in the city here

Related Stories

Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars

Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

News > Metallica

Share this article: