Metallica Share Toronto Performance Of 'Holier Than Thou'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Holier Than Thou", from the first of two recent shows in Toronto, ON. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies opened the evening at the Canadian stadium.
The track from the band's fifth album, "Metallica", was featured during the band's April 24 appearance at the city's Rogers Centre as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had A Son", from the Toronto event. The band will soon release remastered and expanded editions of its 1996 set, "Load"; due June 13, the project will be released in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and, an extensive Deluxe Box Set.
Stream live footage of both Toronto song performances from night one in the city here
Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'
Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'
Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars
Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows- Queens of the Stone Age- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change
Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Premiere
Ozomatli Launching 30th Anniversary Tour
Nothing More Announce World Tour
The Melvins And Red Kross Teaming Up For Stop Your Whining Tour
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Song 'Anew'
Chameleons Announce New Album 'Artic Moon'