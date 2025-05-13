Singled Out: Helix's Stand Up

Veteran hard rockers Helix just released "Stand Up" from their new "Helix 50 - The Best Of" compilation, and to celebrate we asked Brian Vollmer to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I'm a Snow Bird. My wife Lynda & I live in North Fort Myers during the winter, usually going down to Florida in October or November, and coming back in the spring. One of my best friends in Florida is Stett Howland, who has played for everyone from Blackfoot to WASP. Stett also plays in a local cover band called One Thousand Views, who's guitarist is a guy named Johnny Hyatt. Johnny lives in a trailer park and had a small studio there. He asked me over to write with him and I readily accepted.

We wrote a song called The Death of Love by a Thousand Cuts and recorded the demo in Johnny's trailer. At the same time, I was talking to my buddy Gord Prior, who lived in London, Ontario, where I live from April to October. Gord had just gone through a major break up with his lady friend, and I could tell he wasn't taking it well. Gord and I wrote the POWER OF ROCK AND ROLL album around 2006, which eventually led to a major deal with Sanctuary Records, so I suggested he come to Florida to "chill out" and maybe even do some writing with Johnny and myself. He liked the idea.

A couple of weeks later Gord arrived in Florda, and a couple of days after that we found ourselves at Johnny's studio. Gord listened to the song we had written, rubbing his chin, and looking like he was deep in thought.

After we played the song he said, "It sounds kinda flat. I actually hear it like this-" and then he proceeded to sing a different melody line. Normally I would have shut things down right then and there, but I trust Gord. When he's in a groove, he's unstoppable. Add to that I liked what he was suggesting better than I liked what I had already written with Johnny. So we spent the next couple of hours re-writing the chorus and skatting the melody for the verses.

Gord went back to Canada at the end of the week. In the meantime we kept in contact by phone. Stett Howland laid down a drum track and Johnny finished off his guitar parts. As well, Michael T. Ross (Lita Ford/Aldo Nova) laid down a brilliant keyboard riff and Jerome Lee played bass.

In February I had to return to Canada for Greg Hinz's (Fritz's) Celebration of Life. Fritz was HELIX's longtime drummer and like a brother to me. I decided that seeing as I was back for a week that I'd get other things done, ie. a photo session with the band, taking care of my properties, and most importantly, recording STAND UP, even though Gord and I still hadn't finished the lyrics.

So...the day after Fritz's Celebration of Life, and the day before I returned home to Florida, I booked Charterhouse Studios in London and Aaron Murray, London, Ontario's best up and coming engineer. Aaron had worked with me previously on many projects, including HELIX'S Vagabond Bones LP and A Heavy Mental Christmas. (just to name a few). Gord was finishing lyrics on his way to the studio. I had no idea of how the melody went in the verses, (or the words) so Gord coached me through it. Eight hours later, and many vocal tracks later, we finished up. The next day I flew back bright and early to Florida.

At that point Aaron and Gord did their magic and you have what you hear today. The lyrics reflect the present political atmosphere that is happening around the world. For me, however, the lyrics are really my attitude towards life. I've always swam against the current and I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

