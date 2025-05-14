Metallica Share 'Battery Performance From Toronto Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Battery", from the second of two recent shows in Toronto, ON. Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills opened the evening at the Canadian stadium.
The opening track from the 1986 project was featured during the second of two shows at the city's Rogers Centre as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies in the region.
The M72 World Tour continues with two shows in Philadelphia, PA on May 23 and 25. Check out "Battery" live from night two in Toronto here
Metallica Share Toronto Performance Of 'Holier Than Thou'
Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'
Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'
Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson- Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Chevelle Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'
John 5 and Richie Kotzen Teaming Up For U.S. Tour
Bob Mould Announces Solo Electric North American Tour Dates
Mob Rules Release 'Future Loom' Video
Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video
Born of Osiris Announce New Album With 'Through Shadows' Video
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson
Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer With Over 1000 Shows