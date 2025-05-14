Metallica Share 'Battery Performance From Toronto Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Battery", from the second of two recent shows in Toronto, ON. Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills opened the evening at the Canadian stadium.

The opening track from the 1986 project was featured during the second of two shows at the city's Rogers Centre as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies in the region.

The M72 World Tour continues with two shows in Philadelphia, PA on May 23 and 25. Check out "Battery" live from night two in Toronto here

