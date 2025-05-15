Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down

Creed took to social media to share an update on their upcoming Summer Of 99 Festival and cruise following the news that 3 Doors Down were canceling their live appearances after frontman Brad Arnold was diagnosed with cancer.

The band shared, "With the news of our brother, Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down having to step away from touring this year to fight his cancer diagnosis, we have asked our good friends in Daughtry and Sevendust to join us on tour. Our friends in A Day To Remember to join the Summer Of '99 festival and Daughtry will join the Summer Of '99 cruise in 2026."

Last week Arnold shared the tragic news that he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He said, "Hey, everybody, it's Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you're having a great day today. I've got some not-so-good news for you today. So I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung.

"And it's stage four, and that's not real good. But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.

"But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to 'It's Not My Time' a little bit.

"Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you."

News > Creed