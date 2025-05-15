Singled Out: Krooked Tongue's Marigold'

Krooked Tongue recently released their new single "Marigold', a little bit of a change in musical direction for the band, and to celebrate we asked Oli to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

You could say the idea for 'Marigold' was spawned out of purity. Written the old fashioned way, on the acoustic. Among a plethora of dodgy voice notes laid the foundations of a special tune. I often find late nights to be fruitful when writing songs. Knowing or thinking that everyone else in the world is fast asleep while you're wide awake, creating, is an exciting feeling.

'Marigold' is a song that encapsulates the fleeting of a moment in time. That first mutual glance at a bar, or a darting smile on a passing face between strangers. I was intrigued by that idea. That a passing stranger could be your soulmate if only you'd taken the chance to strike a conversation or see where the night led you.

As the premise of 'Marigold' began to take shape, I could see all those little moments playing inside my head like a movie reel. The vulnerability of lost moments and the question of 'if second chances even really exist?'.

'Marigold' is an open book, bearing its soul for the world to see. Much like songwriting I guess. It's important to be able to strip away the noise, the fancy tones and silky guitars and still be able to feel the message of the work.

That was something we made sure not to lose when we took it into the studio. It had to feel authentic and pure, as if it was the first song ever written and as if no-one else had ever felt those feelings before. I think that's where the best songs live, within the illusion of complete originality.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

