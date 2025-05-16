Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville

Welcome To Rockville organizers have revealed that they have recruited a legendary punk band to replace Alice in Chains at the music festival taking place this weekend in Daytona Beach, Fl.

Alice in Chains were forced to pull out of their performance at the event after drummer Sean Kinney suffered a medical emergency. Danny Wimmer Presents' namesake took to social media with Daytona 500 promoter Frank Kelliher to reveal So Cal punk icons Social Distortion will be taking over the slot.

In a video clip Kelliher tells Wimmer, "Dude, Chains is iconic. That is a tough act to fill. You gotta bring the credibility man. If you're going to back fill Alice in Chains you've got to bring the credibility, so what have you got?"

Wimmer responds, "I only got one band in mind. Let me see," as he places a sign on a dressing room door with "Social Distortion" printed on it. the Welcome to Rockville logo.

Fans can catch Social D's set tonight! Watch the announcement video below:

When the head honchos at DWP and Daytona International Speedway come together, good things happen. pic.twitter.com/xt0gATo030 — Welcome To Rockville (@RockvilleFest) May 15, 2025

