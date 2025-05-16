Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video

Metallica are gearing up for the special anniversary editions of their "Load" album and are priming fans by sharing a 1995 live performance of the track "2 x 4" that was captured at the Astoria 2 in London.

They shared via social media, "August 23, 1995: A little over four years after the release of The Black Album, a small crowd at the Astoria 2 in London was the first to hear 'new'" Metallica music. Led by James' Ulta-Mullet, we launched into '2 x 4,' a greasy groove about a piece of wood."

The band previously shared these details about the "Load" anniversary packages: It's no surprise what's next in our series of reissued, remastered albums... you guessed it: Load is finally ready for you to check out! Pre-orders start now, and the full package will hit your doorsteps, record stores, and all your favorite digital outlets on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing, Load will be released in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and, most importantly, a mammoth Deluxe Box Set. For the first time ever, the 2LP, 3CD Expanded, and deluxe digital versions feature the extended version of "The Outlaw Torn," originally edited for release due to the time constraints of CDs in the 90s.

he Limited-Edition Deluxe Box Set includes, as we like to say, "the whole kitchen sink." This one-time pressing is jam-packed with exclusives, starting with six slabs of vinyl. Included are the remastered Load album on 180g double vinyl, a "Mama Said" picture disc, and Loadapalooza '96, a 140g triple album recorded live during our Lollapalooza headlining run at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on August 4, 1996. There are 15 CDs, from remastered Load to 245 never-before-released tracks, including riffs, floor takes, demos and rough mixes, B-Sides and rarities, and tons of live material. But that's not all! Four DVDs include behind-the-scenes, in-studio and live footage, on-air and television appearances, the band's Polar Beach Party visit to Tuktoyaktuk, Canada, and more. To complete the experience, immerse yourself in memorabilia including a pack of 14 Rorschach Test cards, a Pushead patch, an 11x17 Lollapalooza poster, a Rolling Stone cover reproduction, a 5-pack of guitar/bass picks, lyric sheets, two laminated tour passes, and a deluxe 128-page book filled with unreleased photos and stories from those who were there.

All said and done, the Deluxe Box Set delivers a fully loaded (and then some) total runtime of 1839:31! Pre-orders of all formats will receive digital instant grat tracks straight to your inbox to get a taste before June 13 rolls around. Keep watching this site and our socials for video and audio previews, and stock up on Load merchandise available now in The Met Store.

