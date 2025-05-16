Singled Out: Magenta Moon's Pick Up

Genre-blending duo Magenta Moon recently released their new single "Pick Up", and to celebrate we asked Elaina Whitesell and Joey Petrarca to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Elaina: Ten years ago, I fell asleep drunk on a double-decker bus and rode an hour past my stop. When I woke up and got off, I heard some Brits talking sh*t, and I was stranded on the side of the road, in the middle of nowhere, praying a bus would come back the other way. I knew the cellular bill would be steep, but I turned my data on and called Joey. Despite the time and continental divide, he picked up, and suddenly the whole situation seemed really funny. Then a bus came and brought me back to my flat. We wrote this song imagining the events from ten years ago as if they were happening now. It turned into an upbeat, synth-heavy goth cabaret track that captures the deep yearning through time and space.

Joey: I was still living in Boston when Elaina moved to London to study. I wanted so much to get to know her better, but she was suddenly so far away. It really forced us to connect over the phone. I'd stay up all night texting with her and then wander around the city in a sleep-deprived haze. The sections of the song blow by you, onto the chorus before you've even settled into the verse. It takes you on what feels like a long journey in a short period of time. It captures the feeling of us getting to know one another in such a short period of time, from so far away.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Magenta Moon