Bret Michaels Concert Sidelined By Tornadoes

Poison frontman Bret Michaels was forced to postpone his concert at the Amp at Logstill in Kentucky on Friday night (May 16th) after a series of tornadoes hit the region.

Bret shared, "To my family, friends & fans in the Midwest & especially in St. Louis, Missouri & Kentucky, my heart soul & prayers go out to all those affected by these devastating tornadoes.

"All of us - fans, bands, crew & promoters together - making the decision to move the show at The Amp at Log Still for the safety of everybody was a great decision and now we will have a concert with the purpose of helping those affected as the show has been moved to Saturday, August 30. Again, my heart is with all those affected by the tornado outbreak.

The venue shared, "Due to severe weather predicted in New Haven and throughout Kentucky, on Friday May 16th the highly anticipated Bret Michaels show scheduled at the Amp at Logstill is being moved to Saturday August 30th, for the ultimate Labor Day kickoff...As always The safety of fans, bands, and crew comes first.

"Your tickets will remain valid for the new date, this includes Bret's Vet Tix for hometown heroes, so please keep a hold of them as this event will be slam packed and we will see you for the ultimate Labor Day kickoff concert and party, Saturday, August 30th. Thank you, stay safe, stand strong, rock on and remain unbroken."

