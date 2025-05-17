Foo Fighters Fire Josh Freese

Josh Freese revealed in a social media post that the Foo Fighters fired him as their drummer. Freese, who took the place of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, says that he is a "bit shocked and disappointed" by the band's move.

He wrote the following message to fans, "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given. :(

"Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed.

"But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters" list.

