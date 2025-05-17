Foreigner To Rock The Voice Season Finale

.

05-17-2025
Veteran rockers Foreigner took to social media to announce that they will be performing on the season finale of The Voice this coming Tuesday night (May 20th).

The band shared the following via their official Facebook page, "Excited to perform on the season finale of The Voice as a guest performer, alongside incredible artists like Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, James Bay, and more.

"Tune in Tuesday, May 20th at 8/7c on NBC or Peacock TV to catch a medley of hits you won't want to miss." The accompanying photo (see above) pictures longtime vocalist Kelly Hansen, who recently sat out the band's South American tour.

