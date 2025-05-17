Singled Out: How We Feel's Ready For War

How We Feel recently released their new single "Ready For War" and video that was directed by Jake Cole in Canton, Ohio (Home of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame). To celebrate Chris Bianchi tells us about the track and visual. Here is the story:
"Ready For War" is a song that came from the heart. The song stems from the struggles that we all face in our daily lives. Be it in relationships, money, or other circumstances we all have things that can be tough deal with.
"However, at the end of the day, if you have someone or something that you love to help keep you going - Nothing else seems to matter. It's our call to arms of never giving up. Some people told us we were too late to make a band, to release music or make an album and this is a testament that you can do anything you believe in.
The video is meant to showcase the daily struggles and obstacles that many face be it through bills, relationships, daily life struggle but that love will always win. It helps you find that light in the dark and at the end, you can win and you do triumph.
The video is meant to our process: Going from writing in the basement, to recording the song in the studio - and ultimately performing live on stage for our fans.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
