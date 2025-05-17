Solence Preview 'Angels Calling' With 'Where Were You?'

Solence have released a lyric video for their new song "Where Were You?", which is the first single from their forthcoming album "Angels Calling" that will arrive via Better Music on October 3rd.

SRO shared these details: The world can be cruel, but electronic metal group Solence offers a simple cure. The charming quartet of high-energy Swedes is defined as much by their endless optimism as their boundless talent. Their upcoming fifth album, ANGELS CALLING, combines big pop hooks and electro savvy with the heavy yet melodic intensity of trailblazing Swedish metal into a distinctive international sound equal parts hypnotic and uplifting.

Solence will hit the road later this year for a European tour opening for Nothing More, which launches November 7 in Finland, along with Catch Your Breath and Ankor. General tickets will be available on Friday, May 16 at 10am CET on their official website.

"'Where Were You..? is a fast and fun song about a friend letting you down when you needed them the most," says guitarist David Strääf. "The song really keeps the tempo up with a big chorus, modern production and a very heavy, bouncy and genre bending breakdown!"

SOLENCE returns with fresh visuals, a new look, and a retrofitted sound that combines the best of their past with a look into the future for both the group and the genre. "For some reason, I've always felt like my time on earth is limited, as if I might die young," frontman Markus Videsater explains. "Our music is about making the most of life, relationships, and passion before heaven calls us home."

Based out of Los Angeles and originally hailing from Sweden, SOLENCE's lineup consists of frontman Markus Videsater alongside guitarist David Straaf, keyboardist Johan Sward, and drummer David "Viking" Vikingsson. They focus all its energy on uplifting anyone in a dark state of mind to a brighter place. "SOLENCE is all about having a good time," Videsater declares. "Our message to our existing fans and potential new ones is that we want to bring the fun back into rock n' roll."

"Storytelling is a lot of fun," he continues. "I write about motivation and how to get myself up in the morning. So, yes, there's still a lot of that. We bundle it up in a lot more energy and craziness. Angels Calling is so cool. I love every single song. I'm so excited about how massive it feels."

Angels Calling is the follow-up to their EP Blue Monday (Better Noise Music), released this past January with three new songs: "F**k The Bad Vibes," "A Banger A Day Keeps The Doctor Away," and "Who You Gonna Call? (Solence)," which Houston Chronicle highlighted in their "Top 50 Best Underground Music Videos of 2024" list. It also includes two remixed versions of their hit track, "Good F**king Music" by Swedish-based producer MVRE and L.A.-based producer kodeblooded (Asking Alexandria, Charlotte Sands).

