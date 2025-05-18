Vide Deliver 'decorated in spiderweb'

Shoegaze/blackened metal crew vide just released their new EP "decorated in spiderweb" and a music video for the title track. The EP is the follow up to our 2023 album, The Parish.

The track and accompanying music video evoke feelings about being stuck, trapped and tangled in the web of life. The push and pull just to invite the spider closer. Sonically, the track was heavily influenced by the dark 90s style shoegaze of My Bloody Valentine.

2023 LP The Parish, along with a split EP with Frank Iero side project BLOODNUN, has helped put vide's gothic allure on the map in recent years. Nods to post punk and dark wave present on this one; indeed fans of Joyless and Darkthrone will be drawn in, a striking juxtaposition of haunting, grim basslines with the ambient swirls of melody; the deft coalescence of vide's latest output will both hook and haunt listeners.

