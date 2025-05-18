Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

Metallica have launched a special auction for 2001 McFarlane "Metallica Series 1" Harvester of Sorrow action figures as part of their Month Of Giving 2025 campaign that is raising funds for the Metallica Scholars Initiative Special Projects Fund.

The group shared these details about the action figures, "Including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted, each figure's packaging was autographed by its respective band member over 20 years ago.

"All four packages include their own verified hologram sticker, and the set comes with a single certificate of authenticity. Get those bids in! Auction ends Friday, May 30 at 12 PM PT bid here".

