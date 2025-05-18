.

Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

05-18-2025
Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

Metallica have launched a special auction for 2001 McFarlane "Metallica Series 1" Harvester of Sorrow action figures as part of their Month Of Giving 2025 campaign that is raising funds for the Metallica Scholars Initiative Special Projects Fund.

The group shared these details about the action figures, "Including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted, each figure's packaging was autographed by its respective band member over 20 years ago.

"All four packages include their own verified hologram sticker, and the set comes with a single certificate of authenticity. Get those bids in! Auction ends Friday, May 30 at 12 PM PT bid here".

Related Stories
Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video

Metallica Share 'Battery Performance From Toronto Concert

Metallica Share Toronto Performance Of 'Holier Than Thou'

Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures- No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro- Volbeat Deliver 'Time Will Heal' Video- more

Foo Fighters Fire Josh Freese- Velvet Chains Introduce New Lineup With 'Ghost In The Shell'- Maneskin's Damiano David Releases Solo Album 'Funny Little Fears'- more

Day In Country

Thompson Square Stream New Song 'You Were There'- Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track Album 'I'm The Problem'- Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded- more

-
Day In Pop

Lola Young Shares 'One Thing' Video- Dom Dolla Releases 'No Room For A Saint' From F1 The Album- Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha- more

Reviews

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Latest News

Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro

Volbeat Deliver 'Time Will Heal' Video

Orianthi Grabs 'Attention' With New Video

Sleep Theory Mark Afterglow Release With 'Gravity' Video

Beauty School Dropout Take Things In A Different Direction With 'On Your Lips'

The Dandy Warhols Celebrate 30th Anniversary With the 'Rock Remaker' Remix EP

Swollen Teeth Announce New Album With 'Unite' Video