No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro

Dave Navarro says that there is no chance of Jane's Addiction every playing together again after their reunion tour ended pre-maturely following frontman Perry Farrell attacking Navarro on stage during a concert in Bost in September of last year.

Navarro looked at the ill-fated show during a new interview with Guitar Player. He shared, "I have to speak in broad strokes here, because there are other individuals involved and it's still very tender and unresolved.

"There was an altercation onstage, and all the hard work and dedication and writing and hours in the studio, and picking up and leaving home and crisscrossing the country and Europe and trying to overcome my illness - it all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band's life. And there's no chance for the band to ever play together again.

"I have to say that's my least favorite gig, without throwing animosity around, and without naming names and pointing fingers, and coming up with reasons. I'll just say that the experience prior to that gig, when we were in Europe and gelling, really, for the first time - because at our ages, in our 50s and 60s, everybody's done what they're gonna do, and we weren't competitive with each other - we were getting along.

"There was no ego issue; it was just four guys making great music, just like we did in the beginning. I was just us on a stage, with people going f***ing crazy. And that gig, September 13th, in Boston, ended all of that. And for that reason, that is my least favorite gig that I have ever played.

