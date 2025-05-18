Orianthi Grabs 'Attention' With New Video

Orianthi has released a music video for her new single "Attention", the first taste of her forthcoming album, "Some Kind of Feeling", which will be released digitally on June 27, on CD on August 15, and on vinyl on September 19. Noble PR sent over these details:

Orianthi produced three songs from the new album including "First Time Blues," "Ghost," and "Bad For Each Other." The remaining seven songs on the album, including the new single "Attention," are produced by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley (Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Joanne Shaw Taylor).

Though the lyrics of Orianthi's latest fiery, kick-ass single "Attention," exposes an annoying ex-lover's habit of drunk texting to rile up her cooled passions, its title, on a deeper level makes us think about the kind of attention we've been paying to the singer/songwriter and virtuoso electric guitarist over the past 20 years. Seems nothing can ever be written about the multi-talented veteran artist without mentioning her collaborations with Alice Cooper, Dave Stewart and Richie Sambora, and the fact that Michael Jackson hired her for his London performances the year of his untimely death.

Equal "Attention" should also be paid to her success as an artist in her own right, starting with her Top 20 Billboard pop hit "According to You" and gold-selling Geffen album Believe, released in 2009. While playing with legends over the years, she's continued to build her discography with numerous albums on different labels.

Her prolific streak of stylistically diverse singles in 2024 on Woodward Avenue - "First Time Blues" with Joe Bonamassa, "Ghost" and "Some Kind of Feeling" - launches a fresh, adventurous new phase of her solo career, an era of exciting creativity and powerhouse contemporary rock and roll.

