Sleep Theory Mark Afterglow Release With 'Gravity' Video

Sleep Theory have released a music video for their song "Gravity" to celebrate the arrival of their new studio album, "Afterglow", which hit stores on Friday via Epitaph Records.

"'Gravity' is really just a classic R&B story- it's about that real chemistry you sometimes feel with someone, even when the timing's not perfect," vocalist Cullen Moore explains. "I wanted it to feel confident, a little flirty, and very 2000s - something that could've played in the background of a scene in a throwback movie.

"'Gravity' actually came together back in 2021, before we even knew we were going to do a full album. I wasn't thinking in terms of a big project yet - I was just writing whatever felt good at the time. A big inspiration was the song 'No Guidance' by Chris Brown and Drake. It had this smooth, confident energy that really stuck with me. I wanted 'Gravity' to have a similar vibe - something that feels cool and effortless but still has emotion behind it. Even visually, I was thinking of that same kind of late night, moody feel."

