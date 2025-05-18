Swollen Teeth Announce New Album With 'Unite' Video

Swollen Teeth have revealed a music video for their track "Unite" and have shared a September 5th release date for their forthcoming debut album "Ask Nothing". Cosa Nostra sent over these details:
Produced by legendary producer Ross Robinson (Korn, Glassjaw, At The Drive-In) and Slipknot's Sid Wilson, 'Ask Nothing' is the quartet's newest body of work since their incendiary introduction onto the scene in 2021 with their self-titled EP.
The upcoming full-length also marks the first project where Robinson and Wilson join forces as co-producers. In celebration of today's news, the band unleashed their latest rager "Unite" and the official music video.
Speaking about the track, the band commented: "We're not here to give answers or know the truth. Joining together is the path to clarity."
