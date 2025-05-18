The Who Once Again Fire Zak Starkey

After canceling the firing longtime drummer Zak Starkey last month, The Who have just announced that they are following through with the parting of ways with the song of the Beatles legend Ringo Starr.
The news comes as the band gear up for their The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour. Starkey will be replaced on the trek by Scott Devours, who plays drums in Roger Daltrey's solo band.
Pete Townshend and Daltrey shared the news on Sunday afternoon (May 18th, with the following statement, "The Who are heading for retirement, whereas Zak is 20 years younger and has a great future with his new band and other exciting projects.
"He needs to devote all his energy into making it all a success. We both wish him all the luck in the world. Scott Devours - Who fans will know him from Roger's solo shows - will be replacing Zak. We hope all our fans will welcome him."
