GOTTHARD Forced To Cancel Milan Show Due To Illness

GOTTHARD have announced that they have been forced to cancel Tuesday night's scheduled concert in Milan because frontman Nic Maeder is battling a viral infection.
The band shared, "IMPORTANT! With regret we have to announce that we are forced to cancel the GOTTHARD shows in Milan tomorrow, May 20th and Saarbrucken, May 21st due to a viral infection of our singer Nic Maeder.
We are deeply sorry we and our friends in ECLIPSE can't perform for our fans in Milan and Saarbrucken! Only the first two concerts of the tour are affected, the remaining shows of the tour will take place as planned. We are looking forward to see you all there! GOTTHARD"
