Ozzy Osbourne Documentary World Cinema Premiere Announced

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to announce: The world premiere cinema screening of a film detailing the life of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will take place in Birmingham.
The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne will be shown at Millennium Point on 4 July, the day before a fundraising concert at Villa Park in the city. People will have two opportunities to see the film on the day, at either 16:00 or 18:30 BST, with all profits donated to charity.
The film traces Ozzy Osbourne's life, from his childhood in the city through the rise of Black Sabbath and ensuing success as a solo artist, the venue said. At the end of the Friday evening, special guest Jack Osbourne, Ozzy's son, will be appearing live for a Q&A with those attending the later screening.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Cure Parkinson's , Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities.
