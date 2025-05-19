Ozzy Osbourne Documentary World Cinema Premiere Announced

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to announce: The world premiere cinema screening of a film detailing the life of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will take place in Birmingham.

The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne will be shown at Millennium Point on 4 July, the day before a fundraising concert at Villa Park in the city. People will have two opportunities to see the film on the day, at either 16:00 or 18:30 BST, with all profits donated to charity.

The film traces Ozzy Osbourne's life, from his childhood in the city through the rise of Black Sabbath and ensuing success as a solo artist, the venue said. At the end of the Friday evening, special guest Jack Osbourne, Ozzy's son, will be appearing live for a Q&A with those attending the later screening.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Cure Parkinson's , Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities.

Related Stories

'Diary Of A Madman' Contributor Looks Back On Iconic Ozzy Osbourne Album

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show

Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy

Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars

News > Ozzy Osbourne