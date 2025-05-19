Zak Starkey Speaks Out About Being Fired By The Who

Zak Starkey took to social media on Sunday (May 18th) after The Who officially announced that they are replacing him for their upcoming The Song Is Over Farewell Tour, and the drummer shared his reaction to the firing.
The band announced last month that they were letting Zak go, but a short time later stated that he was not being fired. Then this weekend, they changed course once again and officially revealed that Zak was no longer part of the band.
Starkey wrote, "I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the who to pursue my other musical endevours this would be a lie. I love the who and would never had quit.
"So I didn't make the statement ....quitting the who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going 'in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox x"
The Who Once Again Fire Zak Starkey
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online
HAIM Discuss Being Single While Making New Album And Who's The Flirtiest
The Who Releasing 'Live At The Oval 1971' For The First Time
The Who Once Again Fire Zak Starkey- Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures- No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro- more
Foo Fighters Fire Josh Freese- Velvet Chains Introduce New Lineup With 'Ghost In The Shell'- Maneskin's Damiano David Releases Solo Album 'Funny Little Fears'- more
Thompson Square Stream New Song 'You Were There'- Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track Album 'I'm The Problem'- Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded- more
Lola Young Shares 'One Thing' Video- Dom Dolla Releases 'No Room For A Saint' From F1 The Album- Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Zak Starkey Speaks Out About Being Fired By The Who
Bon Scott's 79th Birthday To Be Marked With Tribute Concert
Robert Plant In The Studio For 'Shaken 'N' Stirred' 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Strange Plants' Horseshoe Smile
The Who Once Again Fire Zak Starkey
Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures
No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro
Volbeat Deliver 'Time Will Heal' Video