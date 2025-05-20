Heart's Nancy Wilson Rocks Triumph's 'Fight The Good Fight'

(hennemusic) Nancy Wilson of Heart delivers lead vocals on "Fight The Good Fight", in the latest preview of the forthcoming collection, "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph."

Originally featured on Triumph's fifth album, 1981's "Allied Forces", the song is one of 15 tracks in the collection, which will be released June 6 via Round Hill Records.

The project will feature a variety of rockers - including Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider, Joey Belladonna, Slash, and Jeff Keith - covering classic Triumph tunes. The tribute also features a collection of musical firepower, including drummers Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Bumblefoot, Paul Gilbert, Nita Strauss.

Originally formed in 1975 and hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the trio of Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore was always proud of their Great White North roots. And seemingly ever since their inception, Triumph was on the cutting edge of technology when it came to their live show - particularly lighting, sound, and effects.

Sophisticated lasers, pyrotechnics and moving lighting rigs, all computer-controlled - Triumph was one of the first arena rock bands to incorporate all of these elements into their shows. Triumph's headlining tours were legendary, and the band was featured on many memorable stadium/outdoor shows - including the US Festival, the World Series of Rock, the American Rock Festival and Texxas Jam, Day on the Green, to name but a few.

