Heart's Nancy Wilson Rocks Triumph's 'Fight The Good Fight'

(hennemusic) Nancy Wilson of Heart delivers lead vocals on "Fight The Good Fight", in the latest preview of the forthcoming collection, "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph."
Originally featured on Triumph's fifth album, 1981's "Allied Forces", the song is one of 15 tracks in the collection, which will be released June 6 via Round Hill Records.
The project will feature a variety of rockers - including Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider, Joey Belladonna, Slash, and Jeff Keith - covering classic Triumph tunes. The tribute also features a collection of musical firepower, including drummers Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Bumblefoot, Paul Gilbert, Nita Strauss.
Originally formed in 1975 and hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the trio of Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore was always proud of their Great White North roots. And seemingly ever since their inception, Triumph was on the cutting edge of technology when it came to their live show - particularly lighting, sound, and effects.
Sophisticated lasers, pyrotechnics and moving lighting rigs, all computer-controlled - Triumph was one of the first arena rock bands to incorporate all of these elements into their shows. Triumph's headlining tours were legendary, and the band was featured on many memorable stadium/outdoor shows - including the US Festival, the World Series of Rock, the American Rock Festival and Texxas Jam, Day on the Green, to name but a few.
Get more tribute album details and stream "Fight The Good Fight" here
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3
Dee Snider Rocks 'Lay It On The Line' For Triumph Tribute Album
Royksopp Share 'True Electric'
Ozzy Osbourne Documentary World Cinema Premiere- Zak Starkey Speaks Out About Being Fired By The Who- Bon Scott's 79th Birthday Tribute Concert- Metallica- more
The Who Once Again Fire Zak Starkey- Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures- No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro- more
Carrie Underwood Special Reissue Of 'Some Hearts' For 20th Anniversary- Morgan Wallen Celebrates Album Release at Inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Lola Young Shares 'One Thing' Video- Dom Dolla Releases 'No Room For A Saint' From F1 The Album- Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour
We Came As Romans Reveal New Single 'No Rest For The Dreamer'
Enter Shikari Continue Bootleg Series With Live At Wembley
Metallica Share Nashville Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets' Classic
Heart's Nancy Wilson Rocks Triumph's 'Fight The Good Fight'
Attack Attack! Plot One Hit Wonder Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Documentary World Cinema Premiere Announced
Jerry Cantrell Reveals New Round of U.S. I Want Blood Tour Dates