Heaven Shall Burn Unleash 'Empowerment' Video

Heaven Shall Burn have shared a video for their new anthem "Empowerment," which comes from their forthcoming album ""Heimat" that will be hitting stores on June 27t.

Atom Splitter shared that the song is about (self-)empowerment and solidarity, inspiring us to build a better future for the next generation. The accompanying video takes us on the road with the band on its last South American tour and was captured by long-time photographer Giacomo "xjoshx" Giorgi.

The band comments, "With this song, we want to make it clear that anger and aggression in the face of the many present problems, even if they are completely justified, should not lead to pointless discussions, self-destructive frustration, and fights on irrelevant second arenas.

"It is much more important to gather your strength and transform your energy into a positive and progressive drive that can motivate others to join in and make a difference!

"If you want to change something, start with yourself! The old men in power don't fear the backward-looking, grumbling ones at the dimly lit regulars' reserved table, but the good and progressive ideas of people walking the streets together under bright sunshine in the spring."

