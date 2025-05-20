Metallica Share Nashville Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets' Classic

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Leper Messiah", from the first of two recent shows in Nashville, TN.

The track from the 1986 project was featured during the band's May 1 event at the city's Nissan Stadium, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies in the region.

The M72 World Tour continues with two shows in Philadelphia, PA on May 23 and 25. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "Death Magnetic" single, "The Day That Never Comes", from the Nashville event; stream both live performance videos here

Related Stories

Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video

Metallica Share 'Battery Performance From Toronto Concert

Metallica Share Toronto Performance Of 'Holier Than Thou'

News > Metallica

Share this article: