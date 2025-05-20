Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar took to social media after he wrapped up his successful The Best All Worlds Tour Stays In Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM last week.
The former Van Halen frontman shared a couple messages. In one he wrote, "Thank you for one of the best musical three weeks of my life! #VegasRocks". It included a number of hashtags including #WillBeBack.
In the second post, he shared, "What a ride, Redheads! For three wild weeks, the Best of All Worlds residency lit up the Las Vegas Strip and the party kept going at Cabo Wabo Las Vegas! The band rolled through, met some fans, and had tacos and margaritas.
"This is as close as it gets to the Birthday Bash in Cabo. The energy, the love, the music... it was all right here. Thanks for making it unforgettable." And he invited fans to share their photos from the residency in the post.
