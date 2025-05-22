Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness

KISS legend Ace Frehley has been forced to cancel two shows that he has scheduled for this coming weekend in Wisconsin and Illinois, due to a minor illness, according to a statement.

Ace shared via Facebook, "Hello Everyone, I wanted to let you all know that I will sadly be unable to perform this weekend on Friday May 23 at Brat Fest in Madison, Wisconsin, or Saturday May 24 at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois.

Although not serious, I am ill and don't feel that I am capable of the rigorous travel or performing up to my usual standards this weekend. I extend my deepest regrets and most sincere apologies for having to cancel. I thank you all for your understanding in the matter.

"All love to my fans, ACE"

