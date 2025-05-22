KISS legend Ace Frehley has been forced to cancel two shows that he has scheduled for this coming weekend in Wisconsin and Illinois, due to a minor illness, according to a statement.
Ace shared via Facebook, "Hello Everyone, I wanted to let you all know that I will sadly be unable to perform this weekend on Friday May 23 at Brat Fest in Madison, Wisconsin, or Saturday May 24 at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois.
Although not serious, I am ill and don't feel that I am capable of the rigorous travel or performing up to my usual standards this weekend. I extend my deepest regrets and most sincere apologies for having to cancel. I thank you all for your understanding in the matter.
"All love to my fans, ACE"
-Team Ace is here to answer any questions.
Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True (2024 In Review)
Ace Frehley Reacted To KISS Farewell Snub (2024 In Review)
Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album (2024 In Review)
Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more
Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Welcome To Rockville Set New Record Last Weekend
Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video
Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video
Singled Out: Little Us' 'Won't Be Long'
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates
Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness
Falling In Reverse Launching North American Headline Tour
Watch Jerry Cantrell's 'I Want Blood' Video Feat. Duff McKagan and Mike Bordin